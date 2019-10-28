KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After lagging behind for most of the first half, No. 2 Oregon Tech found their rhythm on Saturday night at Danny Miles Court, flying past the Seattle Mountaineers in the second to win with a 18-point advantage 92-74.

“We were really pleased with our second half effort defensively and running the lanes,” said Head Coach Justin Parnell . “We have some obvious things to clean up but the way we grinded the second half showed maturity and toughness.”

The Mountaineers took the advantage out of the gate, going 5-0 before the Owls caught back up with an 11-2 run. Seattle jumped back to the lead however, and from there the game went back and forth with 14 lead changes in the first half.

Tech was back on top early in the second, flying into the game with an 11-1 run. The Hustlin’ Owls maintained the lead through the remainder of the game, going 14-for-3 later in the stanza to build the advantage to 22 points.

Senior Mitchell Fink – last year’s NAIA leader in assists per game – got right back into it, earning a double-double with 11 assists and 21 points to lead OIT.

Fink was followed by senior Seth Erickson and sophomore Lachlan McKimm , who each earned 14 points. Erickson also grabbed five rebounds. Sophomore Matt Van Tassell scored another 12 for the team and shot 2-of-3 from long range.

Marques Echols led Seattle with 13 points and four assists and shot 3-of-3 from long range. He was followed by Joe Jackson with 12 points and seven rebounds and Payton Pervier, who scored 11 and grabbed five rebounds of his own.

The Mountaineers took a major 19-11 rebounding advantage in the first period, which helped them take the overall advantage at 44-34.

Tech forced 24 turnovers to 22 from Seattle and made good use of them, outscoring the Mountaineers 33-22 off turnovers.

The Owls also held a 22-9 assisting advantage and a 36-20 edge in the paint.

Oregon Tech shot 33-of-59 overall, holding a 55.9% field goal average on the night. Seattle struggled to score in the second half and ended the night with a 35% field goal average.

The Hustlin’ Owls will be back in action on Wednesday when they take on Northwest Indian College at 7:30pm at Danny Miles Court before hitting the road to take on Cal Maritime in Vallejo, California on November 3rd at 3:00pm.