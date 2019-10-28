The Klamath County Economic Development Association announced last week that the people who own General Duffy’s Waterhole, which originates in Redmond Oregon, have entered into an agreement to buy a section of land here in the basin. The site would be roughly the corner of esplanade and spring street. In that area, they plan to develop a tap room, food cart pavillion, playground, seating area, stage and other fun activities. This space would also be a gathering space for different events. There is a lot of enthusiasm from those involved in the project and a lot of desire to give back and contribute to the community as well.