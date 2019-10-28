Mile Twelve is a fresh, hard-driving young band beautifully walking the line between original and traditional bluegrass. Fast gaining recognition for their outstanding performances in bluegrass and folk circles, Evan Murphy, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Nate Sabat, BB Bowness and David Benedict write captivating songs and daring instrumental pieces from diverse influences. Banjo luminary Tony Trischka says, “Mile Twelve is carrying the bluegrass tradition forward with creativity and integrity.”

WINNERS OF THE 2017 IBMA MOMENTUM AWARD FOR NEWCOMER BAND WITH SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTION TO BLUEGRASS MUSIC!

Although their sound is rooted in traditional bluegrass, Mile Twelve surveys a broader landscape on their newest album, City on a Hill. All five band members bring their own influences and observations into the music, resulting in a project that feels contemporary, thoughtfully crafted, and relevant.

We are also fortunate that Mile Twelve will be doing some Community Outreach in local schools while they are here in Klamath Falls.