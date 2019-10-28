High School Football Playoff Preview.

Klamath Falls Ore, – The High School football playoffs are upon us. There are five playoff locks with potentially two more teams in the basin ready for the postseason.

Mazama 7-1(4-0) and Henley 7-1(3-1) were the one and two in the Skyline Conference. They are both awarded with an immediate berth into the 16 team bracket with a chance to rematch in the second round. Both squads await the results of the ‘Play-In’ games to find out their opponents in the first round. The Skyline Conference was decided on October 25th with a Viking 14-10 win over Henley Mazama enters the playoffs as the #2 seed while the Hornets sit in the #7 spot.

In the Mountain Valley League, Hosanna Christian 8-0(5-0) had another undefeated season on their way to their fifth straight league title. The Lions have 12 straight regular season league wins and were the state runner-up in 2017 and 2018. They have a ‘tune up’ game against Camas Valley 7-0(5-0) on November 1st that could also determine seeding. Hosanna Christian is ranked 7th in the state at the 1A classification.

Also, Bonanza 3-5(3-2) and Triad 5-2(4-1) both have ‘Play-In’ games on November 1st. The Antlers play on the road at #8 Days Creek 7-1(4-1). Meantime for Triad the have their game against Butte Falls 5-2(3-2). Those teams will then be seeded into the 16 team bracket.

For the Southern Cascade League, the season is not yet over but it is likely that Lost River 5-3(2-1) will find themselves in the 2A playoffs. They could clinch the league championship if Lakeview 2-6(2-1) beats Glide 4-4(2-1) on November 1st. That could also lift The Honkers into the playoff picture as well. For up to date standings in the ‘SCL’ visit this link

The State Championships are played on November 30th at Hillsboro Stadium for all classifications. For more playoff information visit www.osaa.org