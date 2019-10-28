Friends of the Children (FOTC), a national nonprofit that impacts generational change by empowering youth who are facing the greatest obstacles through relationships with professional mentors (called a “Friend”) – 12+ years, no matter what, is holding their annual Potato Sale Fundraiser. Because helping kids is “no small potatoes,” Friends has available 20 pound boxes of premium potatoes for $20 until all boxes are sold. FOTC is kicking off this fundraiser with an event at Klamath Falls Subaru on Saturday, November 2nd, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. where these russet premium potatoes, provided by sponsor CAL-ORE Produce, can be picked up. Further, during the month of November, potatoes can be purchased by stopping at the Friends of the Children Clubhouse Monday-Thursday between 9:00 a.m. and noon or at one of these businesses after Nov. 4th: Klamath Falls Subaru and Honda, all three branches of WaFd Bank, and AmeriTitle. If unable to stop by one of these locations, Friends of the Children will deliver in and around the Klamath Basin. Please call 541.273.2022 to order potatoes for your dining or holiday needs!

About Friends of the Children:

Friends of the Children is a national nonprofit. Friends selects children ages 4-6 from high-poverty schools and the foster care system, and pair them with a salaried, professional mentor who stays with them from kindergarten through graduation – 12+ years. With a Friend walking beside to guide each youth, youth define what their success looks like in our community. Whether they go to college, learn a trade, enlist in the military, or pursue entrepreneurism, youth have the choices and freedom to build a life they can be proud of. The Klamath Basin chapter, founded in 2000, employs 6 full-time Friends. Friends of the Children originated in 1993 in Portland, OR and is in 20 locations across the country and in the U.K. and will be expanding to 25 cities by 2025. They have also been featured in a national public television documentary series called The Visionaries and Founder Duncan Campbell was a presenter at TEDxPortland in 2019 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tK2OPkz2LTM). Please visit the Friends website www.friendsklamath.org or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/friendsklamath/.