KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Wednesday’s season opener matchup of the nationally-ranked Hustlin’ Owls, and Northwest Indian College, will serve as Donor Appreciation Night at Danny Miles Court.

The event was created to celebrate a record-setting year for athletic fundraising in 2018-19, through fundraising channels such as the annual Blue & Gold Auction, the Lithia Oregon Tech Golf Challenge, the Hustlin’ Owl Booster Club, as well as the ongoing support of athletic scholarships and Hustlin’ Owl National Travel.

Supporters of Oregon Tech Athletics have helped create a first-class experience for our student-athletes by supplementing expenses related to (but not limited to) athletic scholarships, ongoing facility improvements, travel expenses, and uniform costs.



As a thank you to our fantastic supporters, and to encourage new followers for the upcoming season, fans are encouraged to enter the promotional code ‘TECHTHANKS’ for a 50% off discount to the season opener against Northwest Indian College. Lock in your tickets today at https://OregonTech.UniversityTickets.com.

Join us in recognizing our outstanding athletic donors, and kick off what is set to be an exciting season of basketball ahead.