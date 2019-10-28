Ragland Big Screen presents: 42nd Street
Friday, November 1 at 7:00 pm
Broadway’s classic and beloved tale, 42ND STREET, comes to U.S. cinema screens in the largest-ever production of this breathtaking musical.
Filmed in 2018 at London’s Theatre Royal, this extravaganza is full of breath-taking tap dances, popular musical theatre standards (“Lullaby of Broadway, ” “We’re in the Money” (the gold digger’s song), “42nd Stree” and more). Show-stopping ensemble production numbers.
The show focuses on the efforts of famed dictatorial Great White Way director Julian Marsh to mount a successful stage production of a musical extravaganza at the height of the Great Depression.
Lobby reception after the show.
Get your tickets today at RRTheater.org