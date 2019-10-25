Gov. Kate Brown and the director of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs are looking for interested veterans to serve as members of the Veterans’ Affairs Advisory Committee.

Members of this committee serve the Oregon veteran population by advocating for veteran issues and sharing insight on veteran concerns with the director and staff of ODVA. The advisory committee’s meetings are held throughout the state on the first Wednesday in March, June and December, and the second week of September. For more information about the Veterans’ Affairs Advisory Committee, please visit ODVA’s website.