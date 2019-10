10U & 11U tryouts for the JR Falcons spring season will be October 30th 7-8:30pm at the Steen’s Batting cages. The tryout fee will be $5. Turf shoes or tennis shoes only no Cleats.

12U Jr Falcons Tryouts for the 2020 spring season 10/27/19

4-5:30pm at Steen’s batting cages Turf shoes or tennis shoes no cleats $5 tryout fee.