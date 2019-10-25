Today, Governor Kate Brown will sign an executive order in Portland designed to strengthen protections for LGBTQ+ equality in Oregon. The first executive order recognizing LGBT equality in Oregon was signed in 1987.

“Progress matters, and recognition matters. The long-standing executive order needed to be updated to reflect current law and understandings about sexual orientation and gender identity,” said Governor Kate Brown. “There are more sexual orientations than just gay and lesbian. And there are more than two gender identities. Recognizing everyone is one step closer to a more inclusive and welcoming Oregon.”