A Very Personal League Championship. PREP PREVIEW 10/25/19

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – Mazama has won the last five Skyline Conference championships. When Hidden Valley dropped out to rename the division to ‘Special District 5’, Mazama still remained. While other teams have gone up and down, Mazama has remained consistently good for 5 years. In that time they have an outrageously good 47-10 record including this season.

But the team ahead of them in Week 8 poses a threat to that streak.

It is fair to say that Henley surprised people this fall, myself included. They lost 17 seniors last year. But young cores always find a way to scrape together wins. In week one Henley grabbed a 14-7 win against at the time #7 Seaside. Then a resounding 35-16 victory over #4 North Marion. Two upsets for a team that was not receiving votes in the Coach’s Top 10 yet. That is something to be proud of heading into a grueling league season.

But Henley just kept winning. Now they find themselves in the limelight. Playing for the league championship against a State Title contender.

“We have just kept our head down and kept going.” Henley Head Coach Alex Stork said. “Each day we love each other more and more and play stronger.”

But for Henley it is more personal than that. That has been their mantra all season. It’s Personal. Its has even spilled over out of the Henley locker room and onto social media.

“It is for ourselves. It has nothing to do with other teams. It is a redemption tour on who we were last year. I am incredibly proud of our guys and where we are.”

Now, squarely in the spotlight, they battle the Vikings in a very meaningful edition of the South Side Series. Mazama has won the last five meetings.

“We knew that Henley was going to be a good football team this year. They have had a great year.” Said Coach Vic Lease of the Vikings. “We have been here, playing the last game of the season for the league title for the last five years in a row.”

Coach Lease gave credit to Henley. Specifically the backfield – Seniors John Tacchini and Cameron O’Connor. “We know we are going to have our hands full.”

This league championship pairs two of the best teams in the state against each other. Mazama has the experience, the grit, the toughness. Henley has the speed, the creativity and the heart. The Vikings also have the winning attitude.

“It’s Personal! It’s Personal!” is something I heard at the Wednesday Mazama practice. It caught my ear. Mazama is taking the line and using it against Henley in a sense. The rivalry keeps getting deeper.

On Saturday, we will have a Skyline Conference champion. Will the Hornets be the one to deliver a sting? Or will the Vikings sail off with a win?

I am personally excited to find out.

