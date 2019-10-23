CHILOQUIN — Sage Community School announced yesterday that it has improved academic scores on Oregon Department of Education’s recently released State School Report Cards for the 2018-2019 school year.

While schools within Klamath County and throughout the state of Oregon are showing a downward drop in Math and English Language Arts scores on the Smarter Balanced Assessment, Sage Community School has shown a high increase in both Math and Language Arts scores. “This is a huge achievement for our school,” says Anna Fowler, the director at Sage. “We have had 11% more of our school’s 3rd through 8th graders meet state standards for Language Arts and 14% more meet state standards in Math in the 2018-2019 school year than in the previous year. Even more exciting is 69% of our 3rd through 8th graders increased their overall scores in Language Arts and 57.5% in Math. This is a huge achievement for both our students and our staff.”

Sage Community School served Kindergarten through Eighth Grade students from Chiloquin, Fort Klamath, Sprague River, and Rocky Point last year. Over 95% of the student population qualify for free/reduced meals and 21% are classified as students with disabilities. The families served by Sage Community School have chosen this school over others in the area.

“As a parent who values their children’s education, I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to be able to have my children attend Sage Community School,” said Yesinia Yocum, a parent of Sage students. “Sage Community School provides my children with one-on-one learning, which I feel is important in their academic success. A safe learning environment is provided inside and outside of the classroom. My children are part of Sage as members of their school and not just a number in a class. The kind and caring teachers and staff at Sage Community have made my family feel welcomed for the past 3 years. I feel they would not receive the same quality of education if they attended another school. We as a family are proud to be SAGE HAWKS!”

Sage Community School has made steady improvement in test scores despite operating on 80% of state school funds. In Oregon, sponsoring school districts of K-8 charter schools can keep up to 20% of state school funds which Klamath County School District chooses to do while charter schools sponsored at a state level by Oregon Department of Education are funded at 90%.

“I feel Sage Community School has such serenity to its environment, small class sizes, more one-on-one experiences, and a home-like feel,” said Justina Evans, Instructional Assistant at Sage. “With less distractions and chaos in a child’s environment the more the focus can be on the child’s education.”

Sage Community School is a Public Charter school serving grades K-8 in the greater Chiloquin area, with a student enrollment cap at 80 students. Openings are currently available in all grades.