Oct. 22, 2019, BELLEVUE, Wash. – Christopher “Chris” Caster, associate professor and program director of Vascular Technology at Oregon Institute of Technology, “Oregon Tech,” has been selected as recipient of the Anne Marie Ernsberger (AME) award. The award is presented annually at the Northwest Vascular Technologists (NWVT) regional conference, held this year on Oct. 12-13.

The AME award is presented to an individual who has displayed a passion and dedication to further the field of vascular ultrasound. The award was created in honor of Anne Marie Ernsberger, who was an exemplary vascular technologist until her death in 1994. She made contributions to vascular technology through research, leadership, education and promotion in her field as a whole. Since 2012, the award is given to a current member of the NWVT who has made outstanding contributions to NWVT or the vascular technology profession as a whole through any means including education, scientific research, leadership, creative endeavor or outstanding achievement promoting vascular technology.

Professor Caster is a Registered Vascular Technologist who has worked at Oregon Tech for 20 years. He was NWVT vice president in 2005 and worked with the president, Jill Somerset, to hold the NWVT annual conference on the Oregon Tech campus in Klamath Falls in October of that year. As NWVT president in 2006, Professor Caster acted as host for the NWVT annual conference held in Stevens, WA. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Education Curriculum and Technology from the University of Phoenix; a Bachelor of Science degree in Vascular Technology from Oregon Tech and a Bachelor of Science degree in Pastoral Studies from Eugene Bible College; and an Associate of Applied Arts degree in Diesel Technology from Oregon Tech.