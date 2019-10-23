KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The history of salmon runs in the Upper Klamath Basin will be examined in a program Thursday, Oct. 24, sponsored by the Klamath County Historical Society.

The free program will be presented at 7 p.m. in the back meeting room of the Klamath County Museum, at the corner of Spring and Wall streets.

John Hamilton, a retired fish biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will be the presenter. Hamilton studied salmon runs while working in the agency’s office in Yreka.

The presentation will focus primarily on chinook salmon runs that existed in the Upper Klamath River before dams blocked their passage.

Hamilton will review information about salmon runs that has come to light over the past 15 years, and what that information reveals about where historical salmon runs occurred.

The presentation will not cover government policies regarding proposed dam removal or efforts to re-introduce salmon runs.

The program is free and open to anyone interested.

For more information, call the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.