KANSAS CITY, Mo.. – After winning the CCC championship and coming within seven points of the NAIA National Championship Title last year, the Hustlin’ Owls have been picked to finish 2nd in the NAIA Preseason Coaches’ Poll. After winning its first red banner in program history, Spring Arbor (Mich.) begins the season as the No. 1 team in the NAIA DII Men’s Top 25 Poll. The Wildcats received 12 of the 12 first-place votes in the initial ballots.

The Cascade Collegiate Conference was well represented with two teams debuting in the top-three of the poll. Last year’s NAIA runner-up Oregon Tech begins the year in the No. 2 spot, while College of Idaho is right behind at No. 3. Southern Oregon University sits at No. 18 in the preseason poll, which has Corban University just on the cusp receiving votes.

“After a season like last year the expectations are obviously high,” said Head Coach Justin Parnell . “However, the CCC is one of the toughest conferences in the country and we were fortunate in a number of close games last season, which could have significantly changed the make-up of the conference. We have a great group of young men who have put in a lot of work since last March and are ready to make another run. We expect to be a much-improved defensive team and our willingness to play really hard and unselfishly will always give us a chance to be successful.”

“I think the CCC is as good this year as it’s been in a long time. We were voted as the CCC favorite, but I could see 5-6 different teams having a chance to win the league title,” Parnell added.

As a 1st Team All-American and 2-time CCC Player of the Year, senior Mitchell Fink is one of the key returning starters this year. Last year he led the Owls as team captain, averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. His 7.2 assisting average was #1 in the NAIA.

“ Mitchell Fink has an opportunity to be the first ever player to win 3 straight CCC POY’s,” Parnell remarks. “He’s an incredible offensive talent and an even better competitor. Night in and night out he gives us a chance to win.”

Seth Erickson returns as a senior this year after scoring a career-high 27 points on three different occasions last year, including the National Semifinal game where he led Oregon Tech past CCC rival College of Idaho to the championship game.

“ Seth Erickson is coming off a tremendous junior season and looks as good right now as he ever has,” says Parnell of the NAIA Honorable Mention All-American and CCC All-Conference team member. “He’s a phenomenal shooter and has a mid-range game that makes him a tough guard.”

Other key returners include senior Tyler Hieb , a 2-time CCC Honorable Mention, junior Garret Albrecht , who holds a 60% shooting average, and sophomore Kaison Faust , who averaged 8.5 points per game last year.

Kellen Gerig also returns as a senior, Scotty Burge as a junior, and Lachlan McKimm and Matt Van Tassell as sophomores, providing additional experience to the team.

Henley High School’s Kyle Hadwick along with Jesse Higgins join the team after a redshirt year and Jordan Henderson returns as a senior after taking a redshirt year for medical reasons. Kam Osborn joins as a freshman from Prairie High School, where he earned an average of 18 points and 5 assists per game.

“We really like our depth and feel that we are able to play at a pace that most teams will struggle with,” says Parnell. “However, we have to be better defensively than we were last year and would like to become a more consistent perimeter shooting team.”

The Hustlin’ Owls will face off against the Seattle Mountaineers in an exhibition contest this Saturday at 7:30pm with the home opener following on Wednesday, October 30th against Northwest Indian College at Danny Miles Court at 7:30 pm.

Tech will then host the annual Lithia Classic, with games against UC Merced and Antelope Valley taking place on the 15th and 16th of November, respectively.

Friday, December 6th will see the Owls challenge Evergreen State in their first game of the Cascade Conference, with their first conference home game taking place against No. 3 picked College of Idaho on December 20th.

Coach Parnell and his Hustlin’ Owls will play for the opportunity to return to the NAIA Division II National Championships for their fourth consecutive year, which is taking place in Sioux Falls, S.D. from March 11-17.

2019-2020 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Preseason (Oct. 23)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 7 Spring Arbor (Mich.) [12] 30-7 312 2 8 Oregon Tech 28-8 298 3 5 College of Idaho 31-6 288 4 4 Morningside (Iowa) 29-4 281 4 1 Indiana Wesleyan 30-6 281 6 16 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 23-10 235 7 16 Oklahoma Wesleyan 30-4 234 8 13 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 27-8 232 9 21 Madonna (Mich.) 23-10 230 10 22 IU Kokomo (Ind.) 26-8 218 11 15 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 23-9 209 12 12 Cornerstone (Mich.) 26-9 197 13 6 Southwestern (Kan.) 28-5 193 14 14 Indiana East (Ind.) 26-9 192 15 11 Marian (Ind.) 28-8 182 16 10 Jamestown (N.D.) 29-6 152 17 9 Union (Ky.) 26-7 147 18 NR Southern Oregon 21-11 138 19 RV St. Francis (Ill.) 20-15 112 20 25 Voorhees (S.C.) 24-6 109 21 17 Warner (Fla.) 21-11 103 22 NR Bellevue (Neb.) 19-14 96 23 RV Indiana Tech 22-10 76 24 RV Saint Francis (Ind.) 16-15 58 25 NR Dordt (Iowa) 19-13 45

