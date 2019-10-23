Are you ready for the next big earthquake?

Scientists have found evidence of up to 43 8M & 9M earthquakes in the Cascadia Subduction Zone – spanning Northern California, Oregon Washington and British Columbia – over the last 10,000 years, with an average recurrence of on earthquake every 250 years. A major earthquake has not occurred in this area since 1700 and scientists believe there is a 40% probability that it will occur within the next 50 years.

There will be an event on Saturday, November 2nd at 7 PM at the Ross Ragland Theater to help get you better prepared and to answer any questions you may have. Thi program will explore the possible impacts of a Cascadia event on the Klamath Basin. A local panel will contribute a better understanding of the science, disaster response, infrastructure and economic impacts of such an event.

This is a free event.

For more information please visit: https://www.tippingpointresilience.com/