CORVALLIS, Ore. – A total of 40 Oregon Tech Athletes joined a list of 414 Cascade Collegiate Conference student-athletes in the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-CCC honors for their performances in the classroom, the conference office announced.
To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and sophomore standing.
Oregon Tech honorees:
|Name
|Year
|Sport
|Major
|Aimee Bruner
|Sr.
|W. Soccer
|Renewable Energy Engineering
|Kylie Cowell
|Sr.
|W. Soccer
|Biology-Health Sciences
|Joey Driessen
|Sr.
|M. Soccer
|Psychology
|Mark French
|Jr.
|M. Cross Country
|Mechanical Engineering
|Brennan Gazdik
|Sr.
|M. Soccer
|Electrical Engineering
|Sierra Hazlett
|Jr.
|W. Soccer
|Biology-Health Sciences
|Abigail Herbert
|Jr.
|W. Soccer
|Diagnostic Medical Sonography
|Courtney Herick
|So.
|W. Soccer
|Health Care Management
|Faith Houck-Wylie
|So.
|Volleyball
|Psychology
|Rielee Jaekel
|Jr.
|W. Soccer
|Biology-Health Sciences
|Haley Janky
|Sr.
|W. Soccer
|Medical Imaging
|Mitchell Jillson
|Jr.
|M. Soccer
|Applied Mathematics
|Lily Lavine
|So.
|W. Soccer
|Pre-Medical Imaging
|Devin Lutz
|Sr.
|M. Soccer
|Dual Software Engineering
|Nicholas Lynch
|Sr.
|M. Soccer
|Pre-Nursing
|Hannah Mason
|So.
|W. Cross Country
|Pre-Dental Hygiene
|Abigayle McFetridge
|So.
|W. Soccer
|Civil Engineering
|Nick McMillen
|So.
|M. Cross Country
|Biology-Health Sciences
|Tim McPherson
|Sr.
|M. Cross Country
|Operations Management
|Jake Mitchell
|So.
|M. Soccer
|Mechanical Engineering
|Taylee Miyamura
|Sr.
|W. Soccer
|Psychology
|Amy Morikawa
|Jr.
|W. Soccer
|Biology-Health Sciences
|Chad Morishige
|Jr.
|M. Soccer
|Electrical Engineering
|Kyra Mull
|Jr.
|W. Soccer
|Biology-Health Sciences
|Noah Pham
|Jr.
|M. Soccer
|Biology-Health Sciences
|Amanda Powley
|So.
|Volleyball
|Pre-Nursing
|Nicole Reyes
|So.
|Volleyball
|Mechanical Engineering
|Victor Rios
|So.
|M. Cross Country
|Operations Management
|Cade Roske
|Sr.
|M. Soccer
|Mechanical Engineering
|Mikeila Ruotsala
|So.
|W. Soccer
|Pre-Respitatory Care
|Lindsey Sampson
|So.
|Volleyball
|Environmental Science
|Kyle Sanchez
|So.
|M. Soccer
|Electrical Engineering
|Hailey Satyna
|Sr.
|W. Soccer
|Biology-Health Sciences
|Amanda Seward
|So.
|W. Soccer
|Dental Hygiene
|Jenna Stiehr
|Sr.
|W. Soccer
|Biology-Health Sciences
|Jaime Toedtemeier
|Jr.
|Volleyball
|Nuclear Medical Imaging
|Mallory Ward
|Sr.
|W. Cross Country
|Civil Engineering
|Jack Warner
|So.
|M. Soccer
|Biology-Health Sciences
|Faith Widman
|So.
|W. Cross Country
|Psychology
|McKenna Woolley
|Jr.
|Volleyball
|Medical Imaging