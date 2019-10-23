CORVALLIS, Ore. – A total of 40 Oregon Tech Athletes joined a list of 414 Cascade Collegiate Conference student-athletes in the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-CCC honors for their performances in the classroom, the conference office announced.

To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and sophomore standing.

Oregon Tech honorees:

Name Year Sport Major
Aimee Bruner Sr. W. Soccer Renewable Energy Engineering
Kylie Cowell Sr. W. Soccer Biology-Health Sciences
Joey Driessen Sr. M. Soccer Psychology
Mark French Jr. M. Cross Country Mechanical Engineering
Brennan Gazdik Sr. M. Soccer Electrical Engineering
Sierra Hazlett Jr. W. Soccer Biology-Health Sciences
Abigail Herbert Jr. W. Soccer Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Courtney Herick So. W. Soccer Health Care Management
Faith Houck-Wylie So. Volleyball Psychology
Rielee Jaekel Jr. W. Soccer Biology-Health Sciences
Haley Janky Sr. W. Soccer Medical Imaging
Mitchell Jillson Jr. M. Soccer Applied Mathematics
Lily Lavine So. W. Soccer Pre-Medical Imaging
Devin Lutz Sr. M. Soccer Dual Software Engineering
Nicholas Lynch Sr. M. Soccer Pre-Nursing
Hannah Mason So. W. Cross Country Pre-Dental Hygiene
Abigayle McFetridge So. W. Soccer Civil Engineering
Nick McMillen So. M. Cross Country Biology-Health Sciences
Tim McPherson Sr. M. Cross Country Operations Management
Jake Mitchell So. M. Soccer Mechanical Engineering
Taylee Miyamura Sr. W. Soccer Psychology
Amy Morikawa Jr. W. Soccer Biology-Health Sciences
Chad Morishige Jr. M. Soccer Electrical Engineering
Kyra Mull Jr. W. Soccer Biology-Health Sciences
Noah Pham Jr. M. Soccer Biology-Health Sciences
Amanda Powley So. Volleyball Pre-Nursing
Nicole Reyes So. Volleyball Mechanical Engineering
Victor Rios So. M. Cross Country Operations Management
Cade Roske Sr. M. Soccer Mechanical Engineering
Mikeila Ruotsala So. W. Soccer Pre-Respitatory Care
Lindsey Sampson So. Volleyball Environmental Science
Kyle Sanchez So. M. Soccer Electrical Engineering
Hailey Satyna Sr. W. Soccer Biology-Health Sciences
Amanda Seward So. W. Soccer Dental Hygiene
Jenna Stiehr Sr. W. Soccer Biology-Health Sciences
Jaime Toedtemeier Jr. Volleyball Nuclear Medical Imaging
Mallory Ward Sr. W. Cross Country Civil Engineering
Jack Warner So. M. Soccer Biology-Health Sciences
Faith Widman So. W. Cross Country Psychology
McKenna Woolley Jr. Volleyball Medical Imaging

