After 94 continuous years of operation, Reames Golf & Country Club will close its doors on November 3rd. The board of directors and members met for months trying to find a solution and keep the doors open, but were unfortunately unsuccessful. Membership numbers have declined and other economic factors aided in the decision. It has been said the property will be listed for sale in the upcoming weeks. Reames will continue to keep its doors open through November 2nd and all events scheduled after the 2nd will have to be relocated.