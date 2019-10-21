The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is continuing their investigation into the gunshot-related deaths of two women slain early Monday morning while they occupied a dwelling in the Pleasant Valley Highland area. The early morning shootings occurred just after midnight on a parcel located on Hilltop Road in vicinity of Buckhorn Flat Road, a rural area of Siskiyou County located about 3 miles northwest of Dorris. The victims of the attack were identified as Ms. Mor Hang, 81, of Dorris and Ms. Rosey Vang, 49, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On Thursday, October 17, an autopsy was conducted in Yreka. The cause of death for both women was attributed to one or more gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “The department’s Major Crimes Unit detectives have been working diligently this week to solve this case. Evidence was recovered and leads have been developed but we still have a lot of work to do on this case. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”