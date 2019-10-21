“Counter-Drug Operation Results in Major Arrests & Seizures of Drugs, Guns, & Cash”

On Friday, October 18, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) conducted a series of counter-drug operations in the Mt. Shasta Vista area of the county, seizing 382 illicit marijuana plants, 732 pounds of partially-processed marijuana, and 121 pounds of fully processed marijuana. One firearm and suspected drug currency were seized as well. Later, members of the SCSO’s Siskiyou Interagency Marijuana Investigation Team (SIMIT) observed four people loading the bed of a truck with partially processed marijuana in vicinity of Trail End and Starling Road. As a result of this incident, 350 pounds of partially processed marijuana, two firearms, and suspected drug currency were confiscated.

The counter-drug raids resulted in two major arrests. One suspect was arrested for an outstanding murder arrest warrant and another man was arrested for a major felony assault arrest warrant from another state. The name of the murder suspect is being withheld due to the fact it occurred in another jurisdiction and the next-of-kin of the victim has not yet been notified. The seizures disrupted an illegal drug trafficking operation as evidenced by the fact the plants seized were high-yield plants and the processed marijuana far exceeded any reasonable amount even remotely justified for medicinal or recreational use and were recovered in amounts obviously destined to the illegal marijuana drug black market. Also seized by detectives were a money counter, vacuum sealers for packing the illegal marijuana for transportation and sales, digital scales, and similar items typically used by drug traffickers.

Combined with recent enforcement totals SIMIT’s year-to-date seizures of illegal marijuana, during about 167 search warrant operations, have resulted in the confiscation of approximately 44,751 illicit marijuana plants and 17,962.5 pounds of processed marijuana.

Processed marijuana is mature marijuana that has been harvested and it is typically trimmed and packaged for transportation and illegal sales. This is normally indicated by preparation and packaging configurations. As previously mentioned, some of the processed marijuana seized today was partially-processed, indicating growers attempted to flee the area with the harvested marijuana prior to packaging the product.

Assisting with the operations were patrol deputies, sergeants, and lieutenant, correctional deputy, SIMIT detectives from SCSO and members of SCSO’s evidence-property team. Soldiers from the California Army National Guard’s (CARNG) Counter-Drug Unit assisted with operation as well. A detective from the Siskiyou Unified Major Investigation Team (SUMIT), a local, Department of Justice (DOJ)-led (Bureau of Investigations) drug task force that specializes in drug enforcement violations including offenses related to the use or sales of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and other drugs, assisted with the operation. A United States Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer assisted as well, along with members of a Sacramento-area law enforcement agency. The California Highway Patrol’s H-14 helicopter crew were very helpful and helped identify fleeing suspects attempting to escape from one of the sites, including at least one dangerous, wanted felon. The Siskiyou County Public Works assisted with the operation as well due to the size and quantity of seized marijuana products by providing special equipment to assist SIMIT.

The regional California DOJ-led North State Major Investigation Team (NSMIT) has also conducted a number of counter-drug operations in Siskiyou County in recent weeks. Thus far this year, NSMIT detectives and agents have seized an additional 15,302 illicit marijuana plants, 1,023 pounds of processed marijuana, confiscated three firearms, and made eight arrests in Siskiyou County.

Combining SIMIT and NSMIT totals year-to-date for the county result in a count of 60,053 illicit marijuana plants and 18,985 pounds of processed marijuana. A total of 15 firearms have been seized at illegal cultivation sites by both teams.

Not combined in the totals previously listed, are additional seizures arising from routine SCSO traffic stops in the county in recent weeks, which include the seizures of approximately 2,074.4 pounds of processed or partially processed marijuana and an additional 63-plants.

The approximate value of the marijuana seized in Siskiyou County, based on the average 3-pound yield, based on East Coast retail black market drug estimates is approximately $360.3 million to $540.4 million for the illicit marijuana plants (60,053 plants x 3-pound average yield) and approximately $72.0 million to $90.0 million on the California black market (based on $400 to $500-a-pound values). The processed marijuana, based on the East Coast retail black market is estimated to range from $37.9 million to $56.9 million in value. In California, the same amount of processed marijuana (18,985.5 pounds) could result in sales ranging from $7.5 million to $9.4 million.

Siskiyou County officials have enacted an ordinance that prohibits all outdoor marijuana cultivation in county areas and growers are limited to 12-plants inside an approved structure, for medical marijuana. Recreational marijuana possession on private property, pursuant to Prop 64, is limited to six marijuana plants, which may be grown in a residence or other approved, enclosed structure.

The proliferation of illicit marijuana cultivation sites has endangered people, harmed the environment, and promoted a major interstate drug trafficking industry originating from within the county. Dangers associated with the proliferation of marijuana have proven to be particularly harmful to children and the environment.

Illicit marijuana cultivation sites in the county, both on public and private lands have presented a threat to watersheds, fish and wildlife, and have contributed to chronic quality of life and fire hazard-related challenges in several county communities. Marijuana-related activities have been linked to deaths, including carbon monoxide poisonings, at least one murder, and traffic fatalities within the county. Fire dangers are also very evident in most of these illegal grow sites. Illegal marijuana cultivation sites use significant amounts of water and it is estimated approximately 2.5 to 3-million gallons of water a day are being used to grow illegal cannabis products on private property in the county. Public land consumption of water is estimated to be higher. A double homicide that occurred last Monday (October 14) in the Pleasant Valley Highlands area of the county was perpetrated at an active illegal marijuana cultivation site.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “This counter-drug operation, which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of illegal marijuana plants, a significant seizure of processed product, firearms, drug currency, and the major arrests, orchestrated in partnership with federal, state, and local partners, yielded positive results and more importantly, no one was hurt during the potentially-dangerous counter-drug operation. The year-to-date totals comprise convincing evidence of a multi-million dollar illegal drug trafficking challenge for the county, region, state, and nation. The seizures clearly substantiate the intent by illegal drug producers to deliberately violate state, federal, and county ordinance provisions. These crimes are still under investigation and anyone with information about illegal marijuana cultivation operations in their county neighborhoods or the cases subject to these recent counter-drug operations is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”