KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech struggled to get into a rhythm in their exhibition game on Saturday evening at Danny Miles Court, falling behind in the first quarter as Sonoma State rode to a 22-7 advantage and increased the gap to end 85-60.

Sonoma rocketed off in the first with a 17-3 run and improved their lead in the second, going 10-for-2. The Lady Owls pulled off an 11-3 run to end the first half, reducing a 23-point deficit to only 18.

Tech found their groove in the third stanza and an 18-4 run put them back in the game. Sophomore Kristin Farrell and junior Amanda Constant each downed a three-pointer in the beginning of the final quarter, bringing the lead within reach.

However, the Seawolves surged back 11-2 and secured the win.

Kylie Kiech and Sophie Northern led Sonoma with 18 points each and Ugochi Anudokem added seven points and rebounds.

Newcomer Maddyson Tull led the Owls with 17 points, followed by junior Amanda Constant with 10. Freshman Eastyn Reeves added six assists and sophomore Melissa Lee grabbed seven rebounds and eight points.

Sonoma State shot at a 59% average on the night and made 12-of-22 from long range for a 54% average. Tech struggled to score, shooting 32% on the night.

“I’m proud of our team’s overall effort,” said head coach Scott Meredith . “Statistically, we were better in most categories, but we couldn’t overcome the 12 made 3’s. We have some good film to watch vs a quality opponent and I expect a lot of growth over the next 2 weeks.”

Oregon Tech held a 33-31 rebounding advantage and outscored the Seawolves 21-17 off turnovers.

Sonoma held a 32-22 advantage in the paint.

The Lady Owls will be in action next on the 1st and 2nd of November as they challenge William Jessup and Masters University in Rocklin, California, with games taking place at 2:00pm at the Bill Holtzs Classic. Fans in Klamath Falls will have to wait until Saturday, November 9th to see the Owls take on Pacific Union at Danny Miles Court at 8:00pm.