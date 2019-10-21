The Hustlin’ Owl community came out in full support of Oregon Tech athletics last week, raising almost $60,000 at the 36th annual Blue & Gold Auction.

“This year’s auction was the most successful fundraising event I have experienced and is a direct result of the wonderful donor base we have right here in Klamath Falls,” said Associate Director of Athletics and event organizer Greg Stewart . “We are so fortunate to have the best fans in the NAIA, as well as a tremendous support system from our boosters and current administration.”

The annual fundraiser, which was held in the College Union of the Oregon Tech campus on Saturday night, sold out all 27 tables. More than 210 Hustlin’ Owl fans came to bid on silent and live auction items, enjoy food and beverages, and interact with over 100 student-athletes and coaches.

The evening celebrated many of the Hustlin’ Owls recent achievements and gave student-athletes an opportunity to give thanks to local donors, highlighted by a video of gratitude that was enjoyed by attendees.

The proceeds raised from the evening, which almost doubles the previous record, will go towards supplementing and enhancing the student athlete and fan experience at Oregon Tech. Immediate areas of need include, but are not limited to, ongoing facilities improvements, uniform costs, and travel expenses.