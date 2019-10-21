CORVALLIS, Ore. – Amy Morikawa of Oregon Tech has been chosen as the Red Lion women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week the conference office announced today.

The 5-foot-7 junior defender from Fullerton, Calif., anchored the Tech defense as she played every minute in the two shutout wins on the road. It helped the Owls remain undefeated in conference play as they grabbed the conference-leading ninth and 10th shutouts on the year.

Up next, the Lady Owls will return home this weekend for games against Multnomah University on Friday and Warner Pacific University on Saturday with both games starting at 12:00 PM at the OIT Soccer Field.