On Saturday, October 26, 2019, between 10:00am and 2:00pm, the Klamath Falls Police Department will host a Prescription Drug Take Back Event.

Unwanted or prescription drugs that are no longer needed pose a risk to home owners and their families. Safely dispose of medicines that could hurt someone not used to them.

Bring your pills for disposal to Klamath Falls Police Department at 2501 Shasta Way. They cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps. ONLY pills and patches will be accepted for disposal. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event, call the Klamath Falls Police Department at (541) 883-5336.