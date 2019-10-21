PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Tech enhanced its postseason volleyball chances with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 victory over Warner Pacific Saturday as the Hustlin’ Owls completed a weekend sweep of Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

The win lifts Tech to 6-7 in the league, and 13-10 on the year.

“Warner Pacific put up a good fight,” OIT coach Andrew Clifton said. “They served us tough and did a really good job of blocking our plays. I’m really proud of our team and the way that they fought back in Game 3.

“I’m also proud of the way we served and passed.” That allowed Tech to attack at .250, the second straight match the Owls put pressure on the opposing defense.

With the wins, Tech snapped a six-match losing skid to position the Hustlin’ Owls in a position to get into the playoffs, even with a home match at 7 p.m. Thursday against Corban, one of the league leaders.

“I think the setters did a good job of running in system plays to free up 1-on-1s for our hitters,” Clifton said. “We are looking forward to getting back in the gym and preparing for our matches Thursday and Friday (against Northwest Christian).”

Nicole Reyes finished with 10 kills, 15 digs and a pair of service aces for OIT, while Jaime Toedtemeier had 18 assists, Courtney Isom 14 assists, Aubrey Kievit 13 digs, and Ashley Ripplinger and Faith Houck-Wylie one solo block each.

After next weekend, Tech will travel for three matches and then complete the regular season Nov. 8-9 against Evergreen State and Northwest University.