KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – Mazama’s offense 6-1(3-0) outlasted the Klamath Union defense 1-6(1-3) on their way to a 28-0 win in the 40th Canal Bowl on Friday. It is their sixth straight win over the Pelicans in the series.

The game was scoreless after one half. Mazama’s Charlie Baker rumbled for 22 yards putting the Vikings up 7-0 with three minutes to go in the third quarter. Mazama would score one more time in the third quarter and twice in the final frame. Justin Ivy, a Mazama senior, scored two touchdowns in the victory.

Klamath Union is now mathematically eliminated from the state playoff but has played well all season. And the first 12 minutes on Friday showed how high of a ceiling the young defensive core has.

“The biggest thing is we fought the entire time through three quarters, especially defense.” Coach Smith said after the loss. “Mazama found cracks and put the pedal down in the third but as a coach you like to see that no heads were going down and we fought the entire time.”

I think Coach Tom Smith said what we were all thinking after that loss. The Pels held the 9th best offense in the state to zero points after almost 33 minutes. That is nothing to hang your head about.

This was my first Canal Bowl. I had never seen the dynamic between these two teams. But when I walked down the metal stairs of the broadcast booth and onto the field I saw players in different uniforms hugging and taking pictures. Players embracing their opponents after a tough game. It was really a sight to see. This rivalry was always more than just football. It’s about the whole community.

Now the focus of the Skyline Conference is next week at Mazama High School when they host the county rival Henley Hornets. Both teams are undefeated in the conference and only one can win the league crown.

Klamath Union plays Elmira on Senior night at Modoc Field on October 25th. Next week marks the end of High School football for Darius Holmes, Xavier Arivizu, and 12 other Pelicans. Watch it live on www.mybasin.com/watch.

ROUND UP

Henley 26 – North Valley 6

Hosanna Christian 54 – Chiloquin 6

Bonanza – Triad TBD

Lost River 8 – Glide 14

Lakeview 18 – Coquille 54

Tulelake, CA 35 – Happy Camp, CA 12

Modoc, CA – Quincy TBD