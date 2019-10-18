The Klamath Piano Project, a KFDA project sponsored by local businesses and supported by private donations, recently won a statewide Excellence in Downtown Revitalization award. The award for Best Placemaking Project was presented on October 2 at an awards banquet in Tillamook, Oregon. The awards banquet also served as the opening ceremonies for the Oregon Main Street Conference that took place October 2-4.

The Klamath Piano Project joins 19 other businesses, individuals or projects that were selected for their innovation, creativity, and impact on their communities. Last spring, the project team secured six donated pianos and made basic preparations so that the pianos were not only playable, but also ready to be painted by local artists. An RFP was published, and approximately a dozen designs were submitted. The top six were selected and assigned to a piano, and the artists spent the month of June designing and painting their pianos on location at six sites in Downtown Klamath Falls. Once completed, the pianos remained at those locations so passersby could stop at any time and enjoy a visual and audible experience from the pianos. The pianos will be housed inside at local businesses during the winter season, and will return next spring.

The project is a subcommittee of KFDA’s Design Committee and is chaired by Laty Xayavong, whose family owns Thai Orchid in Downtown Klamath Falls. KFDA would like to thank Laty for his inspiration, creativity, passion, and hard work – all of which made the Klamath Piano Project possible!