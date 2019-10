Ghouls, goblins, superheroes and princesses will be filling Main Street on October 26 for KFDA’s 11th Annual Scarecrow Row festival.

The event kicks off with a costume parade at 10:00am, followed by trick-or-treating at participating Downtown businesses, Main Street tours on the Scarecrow Express, and family activities at Farmers Market until 1:30pm.

We will be giving away free pumpkins for children while supplies last, and you can even paint your pumpkin while you are enjoying the festivities!