Klamath Falls, OR — State Representative E. Werner Reschke (R-Klamath Falls), filed for re- election on October 17th to the Oregon House of Representatives, District 56, serving southern Klamath and Lake counties.

“I pledged to restore constitutional principles and rural community values to the way our government does business in Salem. I’m proud to say I have worked hard to live up to that pledge. It’s been an honor to serve the people of southern Klamath and Lake counties. I look forward to once again having the opportunity to represent the people in this district,” said Rep. Reschke.

In announcing his re-election plans, Rep. Reschke highlighted his 2019 Legislative accomplishments, including: $40 million for Oregon Tech’s renovation of Cornett Hall, $7.8 million for KCC Career/Technical Center, Rural Tax Credit for Sky Lakes Medical Center employees, Small high school funding for Klamath County School District, High speed Internet expansion to Merrill & Malin, and Military Spouse employment access.

“We need to bring balance to Salem. This year alone, the one-party legislature controlled by Democrats, increased taxes nearly $5 billion on Oregonians in a little over five months during the 2019 Legislative Session. One party rule rarely benefits the people. I will continue working hard on bills and funding issues that are critical to our area. I’m proud to serve the people of Bonanza, Lakeview, Keno, Klamath Falls, Malin and Merrill — and all those in between,” said Mr. Reschke.

Representative Reschke serves on four committees in the Oregon Legislature; Revenue, Water, Joint Committee on Tax Expenditures, and Vice-Chair of Energy & Environment.