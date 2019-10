KLAMATH FALLS, OR, October 17, 2019 On Halloween evening, October 31st from

5:15 PM to 8:30 PM, Pacific Terrace will be closed from Melrose Street to Van Ness

Avenue. This closure is being conducted for the safety of the children while they are trick-

or-treating.

The City of Klamath Falls encourages everyone to drive with caution on the side streets

and throughout the community on Halloween for the safety of the children and their

families.