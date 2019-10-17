KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Not running in any events since the last NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll cost the Oregon Tech women one place as they slipped from No. 9 to No.10 in the third edition of the 2019 Women’s Cross Country Top 25 Poll, released Thursday morning by the NAIA office.
“It has been a good training period without racing the last few weeks,” said Head Coach Jack Kegg. “But the athletes are excited to show the results of their work next week. I am grateful that we have held our position during this time, and believe that we are where we need to be to push our way up in the ratings and secure at-large berths to the national meet for both teams.
The Oregon Tech men remain just outside the Top in the receiving Votes category (See below)
This week the Cascade Conference had four teams in the top-25, led by College of Idaho at No. 3. Oregon Tech at No. 10, while Southern Oregon University held right behind the Lady Owls at No. 11. Eastern Oregon University broke into the rankings this week at No. 23.
2019 Women’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|2
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) [19[
|590
|2
|1
|Madonna (Mich.)
|571
|3
|3
|College of Idaho [2]
|554
|4
|5
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|525
|5
|4
|Taylor (Ind.)
|524
|6
|8
|Indiana Wesleyan
|483
|7
|6
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|475
|8
|7
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|468
|9
|10
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|434
|10
|9
|Oregon Tech
|433
|11
|11
|Southern Oregon
|396
|12
|14
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|349
|13
|21
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|346
|14
|15
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|324
|15
|12
|Carroll (Mont.)
|319
|16
|17
|Huntington (Ind.)
|303
|17
|16
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|294
|18
|13
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|292
|19
|17
|Concordia (Neb.)
|241
|20
|19
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|239
|21
|20
|Dordt (Iowa)
|198
|22
|22
|Columbia (Mo.)
|181
|23
|NR
|Eastern Oregon
|169
|24
|NR
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|139
|25
|23
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|102
Receiving Votes: Friends (Kan.) 96, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 87, Oklahoma City 82, Westmont (Calif.) 79, Bethel (Ind.) 29, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 26, Indiana Tech 25, Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 19, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 14, Montreat (N.C.) 13, Menlo (Calif.) 5, Montana Western 4, Saint Mary (Kan.) 3, Northwestern (Iowa) 3
2019 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Oklahoma City [21]
|591
|2
|2
|College of Idaho
|570
|3
|3
|Saint Mary (Kan.)
|536
|4
|5
|The Master’s (Calif.)
|517
|5
|4
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|512
|6
|15
|Indiana Wesleyan
|504
|7
|9
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|457
|8
|6
|Southern Oregon
|454
|9
|12
|Taylor (Ind.)
|450
|10
|7
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|441
|11
|11
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|410
|12
|10
|Huntington (Ind.)
|373
|13
|12
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|358
|14
|14
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|328
|15
|23
|Doane (Neb.)
|324
|16
|8
|Dordt (Iowa)
|290
|17
|17
|Goshen (Ind.)
|288
|18
|19
|Montreat (N.C.)
|259
|19
|18
|Eastern Oregon
|250
|20
|22
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|234
|21
|16
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|204
|22
|24
|Baker (Kan.)
|178
|23
|NR
|Michigan-Dearborn
|113
|23
|25
|Antelope Valley (Calif.)
|113
|25
|NR
|William Carey (Miss.)
|100
Receiving Votes: Menlo (Calif.) 97, William Woods (Mo.) 90, Campbellsville (Ky.) 83, Oregon Tech 76, Westmont (Calif.) 56, Aquinas (Mich.) 46, Marian (Ind.) 41, Columbia (Mo.) 27, Dakota State (S.D.) 21, Siena Heights (Mich.) 12, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 11, UC Merced (Calif.) 5, Montana State Northern 3