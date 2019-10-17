KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Not running in any events since the last NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll cost the Oregon Tech women one place as they slipped from No. 9 to No.10 in the third edition of the 2019 Women’s Cross Country Top 25 Poll, released Thursday morning by the NAIA office.

“It has been a good training period without racing the last few weeks,” said Head Coach Jack Kegg . “But the athletes are excited to show the results of their work next week. I am grateful that we have held our position during this time, and believe that we are where we need to be to push our way up in the ratings and secure at-large berths to the national meet for both teams.

The Oregon Tech men remain just outside the Top in the receiving Votes category (See below)

This week the Cascade Conference had four teams in the top-25, led by College of Idaho at No. 3. Oregon Tech at No. 10, while Southern Oregon University held right behind the Lady Owls at No. 11. Eastern Oregon University broke into the rankings this week at No. 23.

2019 Women’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] TOTAL POINTS 1 2 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) [19[ 590 2 1 Madonna (Mich.) 571 3 3 College of Idaho [2] 554 4 5 St. Francis (Ill.) 525 5 4 Taylor (Ind.) 524 6 8 Indiana Wesleyan 483 7 6 Milligan (Tenn.) 475 8 7 Aquinas (Mich.) 468 9 10 Cornerstone (Mich.) 434 10 9 Oregon Tech 433 11 11 Southern Oregon 396 12 14 Vanguard (Calif.) 349 13 21 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 346 14 15 Southeastern (Fla.) 324 15 12 Carroll (Mont.) 319 16 17 Huntington (Ind.) 303 17 16 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 294 18 13 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 292 19 17 Concordia (Neb.) 241 20 19 Shawnee State (Ohio) 239 21 20 Dordt (Iowa) 198 22 22 Columbia (Mo.) 181 23 NR Eastern Oregon 169 24 NR SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 139 25 23 Tennessee Wesleyan 102

Receiving Votes: Friends (Kan.) 96, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 87, Oklahoma City 82, Westmont (Calif.) 79, Bethel (Ind.) 29, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 26, Indiana Tech 25, Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 19, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 14, Montreat (N.C.) 13, Menlo (Calif.) 5, Montana Western 4, Saint Mary (Kan.) 3, Northwestern (Iowa) 3

2019 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] FINAL POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City [21] 591 2 2 College of Idaho 570 3 3 Saint Mary (Kan.) 536 4 5 The Master’s (Calif.) 517 5 4 St. Francis (Ill.) 512 6 15 Indiana Wesleyan 504 7 9 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 457 8 6 Southern Oregon 454 9 12 Taylor (Ind.) 450 10 7 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 441 11 11 Shawnee State (Ohio) 410 12 10 Huntington (Ind.) 373 13 12 Milligan (Tenn.) 358 14 14 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 328 15 23 Doane (Neb.) 324 16 8 Dordt (Iowa) 290 17 17 Goshen (Ind.) 288 18 19 Montreat (N.C.) 259 19 18 Eastern Oregon 250 20 22 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 234 21 16 Cornerstone (Mich.) 204 22 24 Baker (Kan.) 178 23 NR Michigan-Dearborn 113 23 25 Antelope Valley (Calif.) 113 25 NR William Carey (Miss.) 100

Receiving Votes: Menlo (Calif.) 97, William Woods (Mo.) 90, Campbellsville (Ky.) 83, Oregon Tech 76, Westmont (Calif.) 56, Aquinas (Mich.) 46, Marian (Ind.) 41, Columbia (Mo.) 27, Dakota State (S.D.) 21, Siena Heights (Mich.) 12, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 11, UC Merced (Calif.) 5, Montana State Northern 3