KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Not running in any events since the last NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll cost the Oregon Tech women one place as they slipped from No. 9 to No.10 in the third edition of the 2019 Women’s Cross Country Top 25 Poll, released Thursday morning by the NAIA office.

“It has been a good training period without racing the last few weeks,” said Head Coach Jack Kegg. “But the athletes are excited to show the results of their work next week.  I am grateful that we have held our position during this time, and believe that we are where we need to be to push our way up in the ratings and secure at-large berths to the national meet for both teams.

The Oregon Tech men remain just outside the Top in the receiving Votes category (See below)

This week the Cascade Conference had four teams in the top-25, led by College of Idaho at No. 3. Oregon Tech at No. 10, while Southern Oregon University held right behind the Lady Owls at No. 11. Eastern Oregon University broke into the rankings this week at No. 23.

2019 Women’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] TOTAL POINTS
1 2 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) [19[ 590
2 1 Madonna (Mich.) 571
3 3 College of Idaho [2] 554
4 5 St. Francis (Ill.) 525
5 4 Taylor (Ind.) 524
6 8 Indiana Wesleyan 483
7 6 Milligan (Tenn.) 475
8 7 Aquinas (Mich.) 468
9 10 Cornerstone (Mich.) 434
10 9 Oregon Tech 433
11 11 Southern Oregon 396
12 14 Vanguard (Calif.) 349
13 21 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 346
14 15 Southeastern (Fla.) 324
15 12 Carroll (Mont.) 319
16 17 Huntington (Ind.) 303
17 16 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 294
18 13 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 292
19 17 Concordia (Neb.) 241
20 19 Shawnee State (Ohio) 239
21 20 Dordt (Iowa) 198
22 22 Columbia (Mo.) 181
23 NR Eastern Oregon 169
24 NR SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 139
25 23 Tennessee Wesleyan 102

Receiving Votes: Friends (Kan.) 96, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 87, Oklahoma City 82, Westmont (Calif.) 79, Bethel (Ind.) 29, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 26, Indiana Tech 25, Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 19, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 14, Montreat (N.C.) 13, Menlo (Calif.) 5, Montana Western 4, Saint Mary (Kan.) 3, Northwestern (Iowa) 3

 2019 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] FINAL POINTS
1 1 Oklahoma City [21] 591
2 2 College of Idaho 570
3 3 Saint Mary (Kan.) 536
4 5 The Master’s (Calif.) 517
5 4 St. Francis (Ill.) 512
6 15 Indiana Wesleyan 504
7 9 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 457
8 6 Southern Oregon 454
9 12 Taylor (Ind.) 450
10 7 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 441
11 11 Shawnee State (Ohio) 410
12 10 Huntington (Ind.) 373
13 12 Milligan (Tenn.) 358
14 14 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 328
15 23 Doane (Neb.) 324
16 8 Dordt (Iowa) 290
17 17 Goshen (Ind.) 288
18 19 Montreat (N.C.) 259
19 18 Eastern Oregon 250
20 22 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 234
21 16 Cornerstone (Mich.) 204
22 24 Baker (Kan.) 178
23 NR Michigan-Dearborn 113
23 25 Antelope Valley (Calif.) 113
25 NR William Carey (Miss.) 100

Receiving Votes: Menlo (Calif.) 97, William Woods (Mo.) 90, Campbellsville (Ky.) 83, Oregon Tech 76, Westmont (Calif.) 56, Aquinas (Mich.) 46, Marian (Ind.) 41, Columbia (Mo.) 27, Dakota State (S.D.) 21, Siena Heights (Mich.) 12, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 11, UC Merced (Calif.) 5, Montana State Northern 3

