October 17, 2019, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Dawn Bailey, Ph.D., associate professor of Applied Behavior Analysis at Oregon Institute of Technology, “Oregon Tech,” recently received appointment to the Association for Professional Behavior Analysts (APBA) Board of Directors with her official term lasting until August 2022.

The APBA is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote and advance the science-based practice of applied behavior analysis (ABA). APBA is a membership organization that provides training and resources for professionals practicing in the field of ABA. Additionally, APBA represents the interests of credentialed behavior analysts in legislative matters while bringing recognition to the field of ABA. One of APBA’s major initiatives involves developing close and supportive relationships with national, regional, state, and provincial organizations serving professionals in applied behavior analysis.

Dr. Bailey is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA-D) with over 20 years of experience designing behavioral and learning programs for a variety of populations, including persons with emotional/behavioral disorders, autism and other developmental disabilities. Dr. Bailey teaches within the Applied Behavior Analysis program at Oregon Tech and serves as the practicum coordinator for the Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis program; and she is clinical director of the program’s Behavior Improvement Group Applied Behavior Analysis (BIG ABA) clinic in Klamath Falls.

Dr. Bailey has worked at Oregon Tech for two years. She is the current president of the Oregon Association for Behavior Analysis, and is serving in her final year as a member of the Behavior Analysis Peer Review Committee in the State of Georgia. She is a frequent presenter at behavior analysis conferences and gives workshops to teachers, parents, and staff on a variety of topics related to the practice of behavior analysis. She was a consultant to school districts, private families, and state agencies in Florida from 1998 to 2015 and has served as an adjunct faculty member at Florida State University and the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. She was president of the Florida Association for Behavior Analysis (FABA) in 2014 and held a position on the Executive Committee of FABA for many years prior to that. Dr. Bailey received her graduate training in applied behavior analysis at Florida State University, where she was awarded her Ph.D. in 2008.