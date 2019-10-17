KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the first time in school history the Oregon Tech women’s soccer team has received votes in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll.

“It is an honor for our team to be nationally recognized in this week’s NAIA National Poll.,” said Head Coach Brandon Porter . “This year’s senior class has put in an incredible amount of work and helped this program do a complete 180 turnaround in relative short order. This ranking will serve as great motivation for continued work and hopefully further success for our soccer program.”

You can bring up results against teams in the top 25. Road draw against Embry Riddle (#10 in poll at time of game), Home draw versus Southern Oregon (#21 in poll at time of game), and 3-1 upset of Eastern Oregon (#6 in poll at time of game). We are also #6 in the NAIA in shutouts with 8, and unbeaten in conference play.

Keiser (Fla.) continued to take care of its business as it stayed on top of the Top 25 for the fourth week in a row. The Seahawks have not allowed a goal in their last three contests as they head into a critical match against No. 4 Southeastern (Fla.) on Wednesday. William Carey (Miss.), Northwestern Ohio, Southeastern and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) maintained their positions at Nos. 2-5 respectively.

Eastern Oregon University remained in the Top-25, sitting at No. 11 in the rankings. Two other Cascade Collegiate Conference teams received votes in the poll in Northwest University and Oregon Tech.

The Lady Owls will hit the road next weekend – taking on Northwest Christian University in Eugene on Friday and Corban University in Salem on Saturday, with both games taking place at 3:00 pm – before heading back to Oregon Tech to face Multnomah and Warner Pacific University at the OIT Soccer Field at 12:00 pm on Friday and Saturday, October 25 and 26 respectively.

2019 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll No. 6 (October 16, 2019)

RANK LAST SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS

1 1 Keiser (Fla.) [11] 12-1 492

2 2 William Carey (Miss.) [7] 12-1 488

3 3 U. of Northwestern Ohio 11-1 466

4 4 Southeastern (Fla.) 10-2 449

5 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 8-2-1 427

6 7 Westmont (Calif.) 9-1-1 421

7 8 Central Methodist (Mo.) 14-0 393

8 9 John Brown (Ark.) 8-2-1 391

9 10 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 8-3-1 370

10 13 Science & Arts (Okla.) 12-1 347

11 6 Eastern Oregon 8-1-2 340

12 14 Hastings (Neb.) 10-2 322

13 12 Vanguard (Calif.) 6-2-2 296

14 23 Indiana Wesleyan 12-1-2 292

15 11 Benedictine (Kan.) 11-3 286

16 18 Georgia Gwinnett 9-4-1 258

17 16 Grace (Ind.) 12-2-1 229

18 19 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 7-3-4 206

19 20 Cumberland (Tenn.) 11-2-1 203

20 22 Midland (Neb.) 8-2-1 183

21 15 Marian (Ind.) 12-2-1 178

22 17 Trinity Christian (Ill.) 11-1 142

22 21 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 8-3-3 142

24 24 Campbellsville (Ky.) 9-1 116

25 RV Oklahoma Wesleyan 8-3 108