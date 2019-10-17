Klamath Falls residents are being invited to contribute iris rhizomes for a beautification project along a stretch of Crater Lake Parkway.

The public is also invited to participate in a flower planting work day on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 to noon, sponsored by the Evening Primrose Garden Club. The flowers are being planted along the Sutherland Trail, which parallels the parkway near Vandenberg Road.

This will be the club’s second year of planting along the parkway. Nearly 1,000 irises were established last year.

Those wishing to donate iris rhizomes can either plant their own, or donate them for others to plant. The club is most interested in colors other than purple.

The Oct. 26 workday will begin at 10 a.m. with a safety briefing at a location along Vandenberg Road, just off Crater Lake Parkway.

Volunteers can bring their own shovels, or borrow one from garden club members.

For information about the project, call (541) 281-9933.