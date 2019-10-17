Fall Festival Chili Feed, Bazaar, Homemade Pie and Specialty Baked Goods Sale & Quilt Raffle Drawing

Sunday, October 20, 2019 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Rocky Point Fire Hall 25600 Rocky Point Road

One mile north of Hwy 140 between Medford and Klamath Falls on Rocky Point Road

Rocky Point Quilt will host its 18th annual Rocky Point Fall Festival, featuring homemade chili, bazaar, bake sale, and quilt raffle drawing on Sunday, October 20th 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM at the fire hall on Rocky Point Road. The all-you-can-eat chili (with all the trimmings), cornbread, cookies, cider, & coffee will be available for only $6.00. Vegetarian and to-go meals will be offered. Some 90 homemade pies, plus cakes, breads, and specialty baked items will also be for sale. The raffle drawing for the queen-sized quilt will be held at 1:00.

The bazaar showcases a wide array of handcrafted decorations, kitchen items, greeting cards, pet treats, children’s items, and seasonal accessories, suitable for home use and gifts. There will be a quilt display of some of the group’s more recent projects.

The all-volunteer group, with Quilting Sisters Quilt Shop, supports a variety of community projects. This year, all proceeds from the quilt raffle go toward the purchase of emergency equipment for the local fire department. All other proceeds support community and area causes. For more information, call 541 356-0909.