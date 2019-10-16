KLAMATH FALLS Ore – This week is the 40th Canal Bowl. The annual rivalry match up between the Klamath Union Pelicans and the Mazama Vikings starting way back in 1979.

Mazama 2-0(5-1) is looking to lock up one of the two playoff spots in the Skyline Conference while KU 1-2(1-5) is scratching and clawing in every game. Looking at records, watching film, and really anything else you can look at, Mazama is the clear favorite on the surface. But I think there is more to it than that.

Rivalry games are funny in that, anything can happen. Take the Civil War – Oregon and Oregon State. The Beavers are clear underdogs while the Ducks are in contention for a Pac-12 title. But in the back of all Beaver fans minds there is always the what if ?

I think KU is in very much the same boat. What If ? Coach Smith’s Pelicans are 1-2 in league play after losing to North Valley 29-26 last week. He needs to push all of his chips in this week and say ‘All-In.’

“I’ve Coached here since 2000. There is always back and fourth but I’ve always had respect for the guys over there” Smith is very focused on the opponent and hiding his cards. “Load the box. They have a great running game.”

I think he wants to go All-In.

Mazama on the other hand is still looking toward November and clearing the calendar for November 30th, the OSAA 4A State Championship. That’s the goal for this program.

“Anyone who thinks they have arrived in October has no idea what happens in November Football. We have to keep working.” Head Coach and Athletic Director Vic Lease said. “They used to pass the ball a lot in the past but now with Darius Holmes back there they are primed.”

The takeaway is this: For Mazama this game is a stepping stone on the way to a state title. For KU, it is the game of games. A loss here would mathematically eliminate them from the playoffs. Also it is a rivalry game. It always means more to the underdog to spoil the night. That’s what makes it fun.

Watch the Canal Bowl on http://mybasin.com/watch/ at 7pm on Friday.

PREP PREVIEW

Henley vs North Valley (Last Meeting: 32-16 North Valley)

Hosanna Christian @ Chiloquin (Last Meeting: 68-8 Hosanna Christ.)

Bonanza @ Triad (Last Meeting: 22-6 Bonanza)

Lost River vs Glide (Last Meeting: 35-8 Lost River)

Lakeview vs Coquille (Last Meeting: 37-7 Coquille)

Tulelake, CA @ Happy Camp, CA (Last Meeting: 48-12 Tulelake)

Modoc, CA @ Quincy, CA (Last Meeting: 40-14 Modoc)