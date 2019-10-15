You’re invited to our 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat for Charity on October 26th, 12 PM – 2 PM.

We have invited local organizations to come to decorate the trunks of our vehicles. The charity with the most votes will receive a $500 donation from Klamath Falls Honda and Subaru.

Volunteer opportunities available to help the organizations design the winning trunk!

Be sure to dress up and bring your family and friends! Kids and adults are invited to come pick up some candy and vote on their favorite trunk!

We almost ran out of candy last year, so this year we’re going big! You don’t want to miss this one!