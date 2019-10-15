On Monday, October 14, 2019 at about 2:05 a.m., Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies and a sergeant responded to a call of a possible robbery involving a shooting in the Dorris area. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) originally received an emergency “9-1-1” call that reported two people were shot during a robbery in the area of “Big Stump” and Dorris-Brownell Road, a rural, isolated, mountainous area located approximately 3 miles northwest of the City of Dorris, commonly referred to as Pleasant Valley Highlands. The CHP relayed the original emergency call to SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center.

Fire Department and medical first responders arrived at the scene, a parcel of land that was actually found to be on Hilltop Road in vicinity of Buckhorn Flat Road. SCSO and medical first responders discovered one female adult deceased inside a structure on the property. Another female adult located at the location was found alive but despite a heroic effort to save her, she succumbed to injuries sustained in what appears at this time to be a firearms-related attack.

Detectives and a forensic technician from the SCSO’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) responded to the location and an extensive crime scene investigation at the location is still underway. SCSO MCU detectives are interviewing two reported associates of the decedents but no suspect has been identified. There is no direct indicator to believe area residents are endangered but all citizens in the local Dorris area should keep their vehicles and homes locked and secured. All citizens are urged to report any suspicious activity or persons to the SCSO.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “As previously mentioned, this case is still under investigation. Since a firearm was used during what appears to be a deliberate and callous attack against those occupying the property, we are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the SCSO 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900. There is a good chance someone heard something or saw something that could be useful to investigators working this case. On behalf of the SCSO and its members, our thoughts and prayers are extended to the victims, their family members, and friends. An autopsy will be conducted this week to help detectives confirm the causes and manners of death in this tragic case.”