For the third time the Rip City Riders set out last week to help children in the Klamath Falls community. These members don’t make up just a motorcycle club, they have created a charity organization that really looks out for the youth in Klamath Falls. Last Thursday, The Rip City Riders had raised $500 and Walmart matched that creating a budget of $1000 to purchase coats with. The Rip City Riders were able to purchase 41 coats to help keep kids in Klamath warm this upcoming winter.