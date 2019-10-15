It’s Subaru Loves Pets month and all month long we will be collecting new pet supplies for the Klamath Animal Shelter! Stop by with your donation, bring your furry friend, and we’ll give you an exclusive Subaru Certified dog toy.

On Saturday the 26th from 11 AM – 1 PM our friends at the Klamath Animal Shelter will be here with some pets looking for their forever home. Be sure to stop by and give them some extra love or help volunteer!

Most Needed Items:

New Blankets

New Towels

Food – Canned or Dry

Toys

Treats

Food Bowls

Collars, Harnesses & Leashes

For safety reasons only new items are suggested.

The Animal Shelter will also have a trunk entered in the 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat for Charity during the event. Be sure to vote when you visit, so they will have the opportunity to win a $500 donation.