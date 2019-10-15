The announcement of the nominees for the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was put out today. There will always be the “what qualifies that artist?” “why isn’t ________ on that list?” and “where can I find a good breakfast taco?” Ok… that last one is just me. The point is, the nomination process has always depended on the people making the nominations… the committee. While artists like Notorious B.I.G. are surprising to some, you need only look at previous years to see that it makes perfect sense in the Hall.

Just because I like making predictions, here are my 4 “locks” for induction from the list of nominees:

Pat Benatar

Judas Priest

Thin Lizzy

Doobie Brothers

The complete list of nominees is here:

Pat Benatar

Dave Matthews Band

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

Judas Priest

Kraftwerk

MC5

Motörhead

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Todd Rundgren

Soundgarden

T.Rex

Thin Lizzy

What are your locks?

The inductees will be announced in January and the ceremony will take place May 2nd, 2020!

Jay