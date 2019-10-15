The announcement of the nominees for the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was put out today. There will always be the “what qualifies that artist?” “why isn’t ________ on that list?” and “where can I find a good breakfast taco?” Ok… that last one is just me. The point is, the nomination process has always depended on the people making the nominations… the committee. While artists like Notorious B.I.G. are surprising to some, you need only look at previous years to see that it makes perfect sense in the Hall.
Just because I like making predictions, here are my 4 “locks” for induction from the list of nominees:
- Pat Benatar
- Judas Priest
- Thin Lizzy
- Doobie Brothers
The complete list of nominees is here:
Pat Benatar
Dave Matthews Band
Depeche Mode
The Doobie Brothers
Whitney Houston
Judas Priest
Kraftwerk
MC5
Motörhead
Nine Inch Nails
The Notorious B.I.G.
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
Todd Rundgren
Soundgarden
T.Rex
Thin Lizzy
What are your locks?
The inductees will be announced in January and the ceremony will take place May 2nd, 2020!
Jay