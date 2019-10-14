CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech women’s soccer team has been named the “Under Armour Team of the Week” for October 7-13 the Cascade Collegiate Conference announced Sunday.

The Lady Owls defended home field with wins over Eastern Oregon University and The College of Idaho to improve their record to 4-0-2 in conference.

Maddie Miller scored two goals in the 3-1 upset win over No. 6 Eastern. Amanda Seward added a goal while goalie Jenna Stiehr had six saves in the victory. It was the first loss for the Mountaineers in CCC play.

Oregon Tech did not suffer from any letdown after the big win as they capped off the weekend with a 1-0 win over the Yotes. Salyna Blue scored the lone goal for the Lady Owls. Stiehr leads the league with eight shutouts, four coming in CCC play.

Oregon Tech (7-2-3, 4-0-2 ccc) will next be action when they travel to Northwest Christian and Corban on October 18-19.