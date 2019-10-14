On Thursday October 10th, 2019, at about 10:15 a.m. Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit (MCU) detectives arrested a Weed man for murder.

Deputies and detectives had been investigating a missing person report which led to the service of a search warrant at a residence in the Carrick Addition of Weed. A body presumed to be that of the missing man was recovered at the residence and evidence at the scene led to the arrest of 37 year old Robert Henry Tessmer Jr. of Weed. Tessmer was transported to the Siskiyou County Jail and booked on murder charges.

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, and to confirm the identity of the decedent, is scheduled for today, October 11, 2019. The name of the decedent is being withheld until his identity is confirmed and the next of kin is notified.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.