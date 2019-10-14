KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Museum will offer free admission on Thursday, Oct. 17, in celebration of Klamath County’s birthday.

Klamath County was established as a new Oregon county on Oct. 17, 1882, having been partitioned from Lake County.

A special art exhibit at the museum this month features “Fiberglyph” works of felted wool and paintings by Elizabeth Hubbard of Bonanza.

The museum will be open regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Thursday.

For more information contact the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St., at (541) 882-1000.