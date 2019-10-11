If you are an AmazonSmile customer, you can now support Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls in the Amazon shopping app on your Android device! Simply follow these instructions to turn on AmazonSmile and start generating donations.

If you have the latest version of the Amazon Shopping App, open the App on your Android device. View Settings and select AmazonSmile. Follow the in-App instructions to complete the process.

If you do not have the latest version of the Amazon Shopping App, update your App. Click here for instructions.