Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency

and Siskiyou Against Rx Addiction (SARA), is sponsoring Siskiyou’s Prescription Drug

Take-Back Day of 2019. This twice yearly, nationwide event addresses both public safety

and public health issues surrounding the dangers of storing unused, unwanted or expired

medicines in the home.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the numbers of

accidental poisonings and overdoses. Additionally, Americans are now advised that their

usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or

throwing them in the trash—pose substantial environmental health hazards. The

October 26th event provides the public with the opportunity to safely and conveniently

dispose of medication.

Both prescription and over-the-counter medications will be accepted, including liquids

and inhalers. Needles, syringes, and illicit substances (marijuana, methamphetamines,

etc.) cannot be accepted.

Medications will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

 Tulelake Police Department – 470 C Street Tulelake, CA

 Dunsmuir Sheriff’s Substation – 5902 Dunsmuir Avenue Dunsmuir

 Mt. Shasta Police Department – 302 N. Mt. Shasta Boulevard Mt. Shasta

 Weed Police Department – 550 Main Street Weed, CA

 Yreka Sheriff’s Office – 305 Butte Street Yreka, CA

 Yreka Police Department – 412 W. Miner Street Yreka, CA

 Etna Police Department – 448 Main St, Etna, CA

The drop-off process is confidential and secure, and no questions will be asked.

Aprils Drug Take-Back event collected 543 pounds of prescription medications from 10

sites around the county. A goal of this month’s event is to increase access to safe-disposal

sites, and share safe disposal information with an increasing number of residents. It’s

hoped that the October event will surpass April’s collection total, and measurably

decrease access to these potentially harmful substances.

For more information, please contact Lt. Darrell Frost at 530-841-2900