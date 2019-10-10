CLACKAMAS, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife invites you to a family fishing event on Saturday, October 12th at St. Louis Ponds near Woodburn, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is not required.

The ponds will be stocked with rainbow trout shortly before the event. ODFW will provide equipment including rods, reels and bait for use on a first-come, first-served basis. Angling education instructors and volunteers will be present to answer questions and offer assistance.

Anglers ages 11 and under can fish for free, while those 12-17 will require a youth license, available for $10 at ODFW’s website (myodfw.com and click Buy License), offices and license agents. Adult anglers will need a regular fishing license. Licenses will not be sold on site the day of the event, so people planning to participate should get their licenses ahead of time.

St. Louis Ponds is a 54-acre complex of seven ponds jointly owned and managed by ODFW and Marion County Parks. ODFW has made a number of improvements at the ponds in recent years, including a paved ADA accessible trail and a couple of ADA accessible fishing platforms. In addition to stocked trout, the ponds contain several species of warmwater fish, including largemouth bass, catfish, bluegill, crappie and sunfish.

St. Louis Ponds is located 13 miles north of Salem and west of I-5. To get to there from I-5, take the Woodburn exit. Then go east to Hwy. 99E. At Hwy. 99E, head south to Gervais Road. Go west on Gervais Road through the town of Gervais. The road eventually changes to St Louis Road. Continue west on St Louis Road as it crosses over I-5 to Tesch Road, at the railroad crossing. Go left on Tesch Road and follow the signs to the ponds.

For other workshops where people of all ages can learn to hunt or fish, visit https://myodfw.com/workshops-and-events