KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – The Pelicans are ready for a breakout against North Valley. I can feel it. They had a good showing last week after beating Phoenix 40-27 but I think that was just the beginning. This team is just starting to find out what it is capable of.

For starters, Darius Holmes needs to still be the best player on the field at all times again this week. He flies around on defense and is a wrecking ball on offense. Last week alone he was responsible for 20 points.

“We feel good.” Darius then added, “We need to carry our momentum on from last week, take care of ourselves, and come with the same mentality.”

Also, the guys up front are starting to find their footing. On offense and defense, the big guys dominated last week and look to do it again. Only allowing a couple sacks and getting four sacks on the defensive side.

“A lot of the things with our offensive line were the little things.” Coach Tom Smith, who works closely with the linemen, is very pleased. “For blocking it depends on the angle. ‘Am I blocking the right guy? Am I blocking based on where the play is?’ And our guys are starting to come together in figuring that out.”

The final thing I might add is that Klamath Union has played a very tough non-league schedule and I think are better off for it. The Knights are 3-2 and KU is 1-4. Those are the facts but it does not tell the full story.

Klamath Union has played Cascade Christian, who is now 4-1 and ranked 7th of 29 teams in the 3A classification, and Marshfield, who is 3-2 and ranked 17th in the state in the 4A class. The Pelicans have played good teams and been tough to beat and Coach Smith feels good about it.

“Those teams show you what you need to fix. But at the same time I don’t think we have been physically beaten up by anyone we’ve played. Its always been a fumble or a tough penalty, and now those are shrinking away.”

The Pels have been tested and are ready to spoil homecoming for the North Valley Knights.

PREP PREVIEW

