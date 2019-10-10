KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The Kingsley Field Fire Department will conduct prescribed fire operations starting Friday, Oct. 11-14. The burn operations are scheduled between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will take place on Kingsley Field property adjacent to Spring Lake Road.

The prescribed burn operations will serve to remove invasive weed species from the base as well as remove potential bird habitat thus decreasing the risk of bird strikes to aircraft.

The Kingsley Field Fire Department will conduct the prescribed burn operations in close partnership with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Klamath County Fire District #1, the Oregon Department of Forestry, local railroad officials, and the Crater Lake Klamath Regional Airport.

For more information contact the 173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at 541-885-6677.