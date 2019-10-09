This movie night and accompanying costume contest has become an anticipated fall favorite in the Basin!

Gather your friends (virgins and experienced party-goers alike) and don your fishnets for a night of fun! Don’t miss your chance to dance the Time Warp on Stage!

We are selling Grab Bags again for all of your Rocky Horror needs in the show.

Purchase yours on-line before Oct. 22 ,2019 it’s only $4

Grab Bags will be $5 the day of event in the Lobby.